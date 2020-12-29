Past govts ignored remote areas uplift: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has regretted that the past governments ignored some regions in the development process as people of entire province were not their priority.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM said the past rulers started projects of personal choice while spending money on areas of their interest. He lamented that the backward areas were left behind due to imbalanced policies of the former rulers.

On the contrary, the PTI government had promoted a policy of composite development and development work was being done in the neglected areas, he added. The CM said that the development work had been designed according to the fundamental needs of people.

The development journey had reached the remote areas to benefit the common man, he added. The CM said the launch of development projects in Chakwal district would change destiny of people there. The Chakwal district was badly ignored in the past and the PTI government had given the right of development to the people of the area for the first time, he added. No one could stop the country from moving forward, he vowed.

Usman Buzdar said that public service was the core agenda of the government and welfare programmes were being completed speedily. The CM said the country was moving towards development and the politics of chaos was in fact aimed at obstructing development process. "Those who raised hollow slogans have become the thing of the past. The era of loot will not return and the past rulers are reaping today what they had sown. The incumbent government does not believe in empty slogans, but it is practically delivering to the masses," he added.

The 220 million people of the country would not side with those who obstructed the development process, he added. The CM said his health was improving day by day. “I am thankful to the people for their prayers. People should remain careful during the second coronavirus wave as the situation is critical. I am in isolation for the last seven days and I have instructed the authorities concerned to improve the cleanliness situation in the province.

The government is keenly watching the situation of cleanliness and improvement will soon be visible.” The CM felicitated the newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore Press Club (LPC) and hoped that they will come up to the expectations of the media community. In a message, he hoped newly-elected president Arshad Ansari and other members would play an active role in solving the problems of journalist community.

Our correspondent adds: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore regarding kidnap and murder of a girl in Sundar. While directing strict legal action against the arrested accused, the CM said that culprits would not escape from stern punishment. He extended sympathies to the victim’s family members and assured them of provision of justice.