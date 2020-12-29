Workshop on plagiarism held

Islamabad:A workshop on plagiarism was conducted by Dr. Asif Jamal, Assistant Professor, In-charge Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) for ICT Colleges and Focal Person of Quaid-i-Azam University, (QAU), Islamabad at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, Islamabad.

The participants were the QEC focal persons from 19 colleges affiliated with QAU Islamabad. Dr Asif Jamal, the resource person, highlighted important aspects related to the plagiarism. He informed that as everybody knows that digital literature resources have been increasing worldwide and this rapid growth creates possibilities of copyright violation and plagiarism. There are different software is being used for the detection of Plagiarism - one of them is “Turnitin”. This software is an essential tool to promote quality, originality, and creativity in the academic and scientific work,” he added.

The training workshop included rationale, brief overview of plagiarism and its objectives, basic criteria, common forms of plagiarism, plagiarism detection, avoiding plagiarism and inappropriate writing practices and use of the Turnitin software tools.

At present 19 Focal Persons of ICT Colleges have been provided with Turnitin accounts through Quaid-i-Azam University, Quality Enhancement Cell. The Chairman Liaison Committee of ICT collages Professor Naeem Dar appreciated the initiatives of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah to extend his efforts towards further strengthening the quality of BS and AD programs in affiliated colleges.

At present, 19 ICT colleges are affiliated with QAU for BS and Associate Degree Programs (ADP). Out of which, some colleges are offering two BS programmes and others are offering four BS programmes. The participants took a keen interest in the training and vowed to discourage all forms of plagiarism in their respective educational institutions. They also suggested that such sort of informative workshops should be frequently organised to equip the faculty with modern knowledge and techniques.