close
Tue Dec 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 29, 2020

IJT protests against medical admissions test

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 29, 2020

The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) on Monday held a protest outside the Governor House against the associate degree programme recently introduced by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

The protesters raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) conducted under the Pakistan Medical Commission. They held placards and shouted slogans.

Addressing the protesters, IJT Karachi Nazim Hafiz Umar Ahmad Khan said the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council should be immediately restored and a re-admission test should be held under it. He added that the HEC's two-year degree programme should be brought back as thousands of students could not complete the four-year degree programme.

Latest News

More From Karachi