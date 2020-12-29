Iran warns Israel not to cross Gulf ‘red lines’

TEHRAN: Iran warned Israel on Monday not to cross its "red lines" in the Gulf in the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency and following a reported Israeli submarine deployment.

Foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed the Islamic republic would defend itself against any American military "adventure" in the run-up to the January 20 handover of power in Washington. The statement came a week after the US Navy announced a nuclear submarine was being deployed to the Gulf, in a new show of force directed at Iran.

Media in Israel have since reported that an Israeli submarine has crossed the Suez Canal also headed for the Gulf, a report that has not been officially confirmed or denied. "Everyone knows the policies (of Tehran) regarding security and national security... Everyone knows very well how high the risk is raised if the red lines of Iran are crossed."