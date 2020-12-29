The Covid-19 pandemic has had devastating effects all over the world. According to healthcare experts, the second wave of the virus is more dangerous than the first wave. To contain the spread of the virus, a majority of countries have closed schools. Pakistan, too, announced school closures and ordered education institutions to conduct online classes. However, even in this scary situation, several schools are still open in some parts of Sindh.

The province’s education minister had said that all government school teachers would attend schools on a daily basis to prepare homework. Students were allowed to come to school to get the homework on a weekly basis. It is dangerous to ask both teachers and students to visit the school. The Sindh government should announce winter vacations to keep students safe from the virus. Also, teachers shouldn’t be asked to come to schools.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki