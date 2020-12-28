If there’s any issue with checking NAB officials' credentials, asks Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Sunday wondered if there was any issue with scrutinising the assets, degrees and domiciles of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials.

Talking to media persons at Sukkur Airport before departure for Garhi Khuda Bukhsh, Saleem Mandviwalla said the NAB was the biggest hurdle in working of the bureaucracy. He said bureaucracy cannot work properly if NAB doesn't mend its ways.

Mandviwalla said it was the responsibility of the Parliament to monitor the performance of institutions. He asked if there was a problem in monitoring performance of NAB.

The Senate deputy chairman said his case was in the court and he would submit his reply there. He said the Senate elections could not be held before schedule.