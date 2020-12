Cops asked to improve security of Chinese engineers

FAISALABAD: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja Sunday directed police officers to ensure strict security of Chinese engineers and foreigners working at various projects across the district under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Addressing a meeting, he directed the CPO Faisalabad and DPOs Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to make stringent security arrangements by ensuring three-tier security involving policemen, private guards and armed security personnel for Chinese and other foreigners. He said no negligence in this regard would be tolerated at any cost.

Power shutdown notice: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Sunday issued power shutdown notice for Monday (today) due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.According to the schedule, power supply from new Jinnah Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV University grid station, State Bank, City, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium and Cardiology-II feeders originating from 132-KV Agri University grid station, MSC Textile, Phalahiwala, MKB, Five Star Foods, Ittehad, new Interloop, HAR Textile, Interloop-5, Five Star, Noor Fatima, Kamran, Abdur Rehman Megna, Arshad Corporation, Jubilee Mueen Mills, Kamran Textile, Kamal Limited, Rasheed Fabrics and Image Textile feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak 103-RB grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm while Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 10 am to 2 pm on Monday (December 28).

Similarly, electricity supply from Meeranwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Faisalabad Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ahmadnagar and Jameabad feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Bakkar Mandi, Gulshan Hayat and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Noor Mehal and Bangla feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Khiddarwala and Ravi feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Tandlianwala City, Rehmay Shah and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Ejaz Town, Gulshan Colony, new Rehmat Town, Muneer Abad and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Bismillah Pur and Tata Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, new Langrana feeder emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, new Dijkot feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Salooni Jhal and 66-Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station and Mansoorwala feeder originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm on Monday (December 28).