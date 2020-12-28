Kabul: 23 people killed in 10 days

KABUL: The media findings show that 23 people have been killed and 70 others have been wounded in security incidents in Kabul over the last 10 days.

Kabul has witnessed 15 anti-security incidents including suicide attacks, car bomb attacks, magnetic IED blasts and targeted killings. Four blasts occurred in Kabul on Saturday. Most of the magnetic IED blasts targeted security vehicles and were near police headquarters in various areas of the city. The Presidential Palace said that President Ghani has directed the relevant institutions to pay more attention to the security situation. Kabul residents said they want more attention to be paid to the security situation in the city.

Meanwhile, security forces in an operation in the north of Kabul searched nearly 3,700 houses and arrested a number of suspects. First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said that some suspects who were involved in murder and kidnapping were arrested during the operation. Sources said the operation was conducted in Sesado Panjzda, Proje Jadid and Panjsad Family areas in Kabul’s PD15 and PD11.

“They entered any house that they suspected. They opened the door and searched the whole house,” said Abdul Wasim, a resident of the area. “They did not allow anyone to enter the area. They searched some suspected houses and took seven people with them near the roundabout,” said Zamir, a resident of the area. Interior Ministry’s spokesman Tariq Arian said “the operations are conducted based on intelligence information from areas where people don’t feel calm.”