Mon Dec 28, 2020
December 28, 2020

Man kills father, injures mother over marriage issue

Our Correspondent
December 28, 2020

KASUR: A man stabbed his father to death and severely injured his mother over marriage issue near Chongi Khara on Sunday. Accused Munir Hussain wanted to contract marriage of his own choice but his parents refused to do so. On the day of the incident, accused Munir Hussain allegedly stabbed his father Sufi Saleem to death and injured his mother Shahida Bibi. Later, police arrested the accused.

