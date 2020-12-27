Marriyum compares daily use items’ prices with those in 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday slammed a sharp increase in the prices of daily-use items.

In a press release issued here, she said the failed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made the survival of people beyond reach. She said eggs had shot to Rs300 a dozen, while a litre of cooking oil had spiked to Rs320. But, she stressed, the selected prime minister Imran Khan should not take notice of the price-hike as every time he did so, he made things worse and the prices soared even further.

The former information minister said that when the PML-N left the government in 2018, cooking oil was being sold for Rs180 per litre.

However, in the tenure of the so-called ‘Sadiq and Ameen’, the price had gone up to Rs300 in a bag

and Rs320 in a bottle. She said three months ago, it was Rs260 per litre, two weeks ago, Rs280 and now Rs300.

In 2018, eggs were available for Rs84 per dozen, and in the tenure of 'Sadiq and Ameen, they were being sold for Rs300 per dozen.

Marriyum said after filling the pockets of the sugar, wheat, flour and medicine mafias, Imran was now bagging commission on these items.