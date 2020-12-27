Action against violators of Covid-19 SOPs

On directions of the deputy commissioners (DCs) of District South and District Malir, action on Friday and Saturday was taken against violators of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the South DC Office, a restaurant and a wedding hall were sealed for violating the SOPs and a total of 13 people were fined with Rs500.

Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Walid Baig sealed the wedding hall in Clifton for violating the social distancing SOP.

The Lyari assistant commissioner sealed a cloth marker on Shah Waliullah Road and fined five people Rs500 each for violations of the Covid-19 SOPs and not wearing masks.

On orders of the Malir deputy commissioner, the district administration initiated a crackdown against the violators of the SOPs in the airport subdivision under the supervision of Malir Assistant Commissioner Nisar Memon and Muktiarkar Anwar Kunbhar.

As many as three wedding halls in the area were fined a total of Rs90,000 and a restaurant was fined Rs50,000.