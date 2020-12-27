Man hit and killed by train

KARACHI : A man was killed by a train on the railway tracks near the Natha Khan flyover in the Drigh Road Railway Police post remits on Saturday.

Police said that the man fell into a nullah after the train hit him. His body was retrieved by rescuers and transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

He was later identified as 50-year-old Rahim, son of Fazal Amin.

He was a resident of the same locality. An investigation is underway.

Separately, the body of an elderly man, identified as 68-year-old Jalil, son of Jamil, was found in the Nazimabad locality.

The body was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said that the cause of the death was yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been launched.

Man dies in road crash: A man, identified as 32-year-old Sajid Ali, son of Shahnawaz, died in a road accident near Port Qasim Road within the jurisdiction of the Bin Qasim Police Station.

The casualty was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said the accident took place when the man lost control of his motorcycle and hit a trailer parked on the road.

Police said the deceased was a resident of Rehri Goth, Landhi.

Parcel delivery man foils mugging bid: A young rider who arrived to deliver a parcel at a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal offered resistance and foiled a snatching bid on Saturday.

According to police, Shahid Hussain, a rider of a private company, managed to catch two suspects riding a

motorcycle, who attempted to snatch a cell phone from him soon after he stopped his motorcycle outside a house to deliver a parcel.

“I offered resistance and caught both of them. Both were young aged between 18 and20 years; therefore, I did not hand them over to the police and gave them a chance to escape to save their future,” he told the police.

“But I did not allow them to flee with weapons, and handed them over to the police,” he said.

Police said Hussain showed bravery and foiled the snatching bid. An investigation is going on.

Man shot, injured in Korangi: A man was shot and injured for putting up resistance during a mugging bid in Korangi on Saturday.

According to the Korangi police, two armed men riding a motorcycle shot and injured 52-year-old Shahid, son of

Azeem when he refused to give his valuables to them. Doctors termed his condition out of danger.

A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.