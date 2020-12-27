Accord inked to develop entrepreneurial ecosystem

Islamabad : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Zalmi Foundation and Huawei Pakistan here Thursday to promote innovation and develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem for the future digital economy of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Javed Afridi, Chairman of Zalmi Foundation, Muhammad Akram, Head Coach of Peshawar Zalmi, and Gaoweiji, and Managing Director of Huawei Enterprise Business, among others.

The aim of this co-operation is to work towards realizing the ‘Digital Pakistan’ dream. The two partners will provide programmes and activities to enhance and develop the full potential of local people as well as promote digital skills, innovation and tech entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Afridi said, “The goal of this partnership will result in the provision of 21st-century skills across communities in Pakistan. Due to advancements in technology, there is a need to rethink our approach towards education. Education needs to be more skills-based now than ever before.”

Gaoweiji stated, “This initiative will produce a pool of skilled and sought-after professionals who are not only job-ready but also capable of creating new opportunities.”