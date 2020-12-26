Ajmal Qadri exposed Nawaz’s betrayal of country: PTI

ISLAMABAD: PTI Deputy Information Secretary Amir Mughal on Friday said the statement of former PML-N minister Ajmal Qadri exposed Nawaz Sharif's betrayal of the country.

“The hearts of Pakistanis beat with the Palestinians. Prime Minister Imran Khan has the same position as that of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on this issue. Israel has forcibly and illegally occupied the land of Palestine. Until the Palestinian issue is resolved according to the will of the Palestinians, Pakistan cannot establish any kind of relationship with Israel,” he said in a statement issued here.

He said Ajmal Qadri's acknowledgment of his two visits to Israel on Nawaz Sharif's special instructions was a proof that Nawaz had been playing in the hands of the United States and Israel. “And even now, playing in the hands of the international establishment, they are running a movement together with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. But Nawaz Sharif's fate has now been written with eternal humiliation and disgrace,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the news of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif sending a delegation to Israel during his term as prime minister.

In a statement issued here on Friday, she said no such contact was established during the PML-N tenure. No PML-N government official ever visited Israel. She said spreading such disinformation is not just causing harm to the PML-N but is seriously damaging the national interest. She said Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N are the guardians of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's ideological stance over Kashmir, Israel and Palestine and would never compromise on these principles. The same people who tried their best but failed to dub Nawaz as an Indian agent are cooking up new stories to hide their own bad acts and foreign policy blunders.

"The PTI sold off Kashmir and has the audacity of demonising the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif. The news of a PTI minister going to Israel is hot in local and international media and the PTI has the audacity of vilifying Nawaz Sharif. You imposed a hoard of incompetent, corrupt liars to govern the country and blame Nawaz for the results of your failed governance. The PTI destroyed the national economy while butchering Pakistanis with skyrocketing inflation," she said, adding that the PTI stooped to such low tactics after their accusations of corruption and treason fell flat on their face.

She warned that all such attacks must end and the PML-N patience over national interests should not be tested anymore. She said if the party starts revealing truth about the PTI in this regard, they would regret it like never before.