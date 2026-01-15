Truth behind Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker's ongoing feud revealed

What's going on between Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker? Explained

Sex and the City’s Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker seem to be embroiled in a feud.

The feud reports sparked with Noth’s seemingly innocent Instagram post, in which he shared a photo of himself at the gym, holding weights and grimacing at the camera.

He captioned it, "F&@k new years - LETS GO!!!!"

The post came after Parker rang in the new year by being honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Globes’ inaugural pre-show ceremony, Golden Eve.

Fans in Noth’s comment section connected the dots and assumed that his caption was directed at his former co-star. "You mean fcuk sjp & her award right? Lol," wrote one follower in the comments, and the actor replied, "Right."

Noth, who played Parker’s love interest in SATC, later clarified that his comment was sarcastic, writing, "My off the cuff slightly sarcastic response to a comment on the internet seems to have caused a tempest in a teapot. It is not news. It is not worth all this discussion. It is a waste of time in a world where there are more important things to worry about."

Noth’s dynamic with his fellow cast members seemingly soured when they supported women who accused him of sexual assault.

Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon released a joint statement in support of the two women in 2021, writing, "We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."