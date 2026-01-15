Harry Styles unveils new album after cryptic posters spark fan frenzy

Harry Styles has finally revealed the mystery behind all the posters hanging around multiple cities, saying, "see you very soon."

Days after fans were speculating Harry's musical comeback after he uploaded a video on his YouTube channel of the final night of Love on Tour, the One Direction alum has confirmed the release of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The album will mark Harry's first in four years and all set to be released on March 6, featuring 12 songs.

The Grammy-winning artist shared the exciting news by taking it to his official Instagram account on January 15.

Executive producer for the new LP is Harry's longtime collaborator, Kid Harpoon, who has also worked with the singer on his previous records.

Harry also uploaded a fun cover photo of his new album to his Stories with several arrows pointing at him and at the word "ME."

The Watermelon Sugar artist released his last album, Harry's House in 2022, which won multiple accolades at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Harry celebrated his hit album on Love on Tour, which ran for two years, calling it "the greatest experience" of his life.

"To everyone who came out to see us play, thank you. I feel so incredibly full and happy... You have given me memories that will last a lifetime, more than I could have ever dreamed of," he said in a July 2023 post marking the end of his tour.