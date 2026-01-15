Why isn't King Charles mourning death of his father's first cousin?

The Greek royal family on Thursday announced the death of Princess Irene of Greece. She died at age 83.

Princess Irene was the younger sister of the late King Constantine, the last King of Greece, and Queen Sofia of Spain.

"It is with deep sadness that the Greek Royal Family announces that HRH Princess Irene, beloved sister and aunt, passed away on Thursday, January 15th 2026, at 11:40 local time, in Zarzuela Palace in Madrid surrounded by loved ones," the statement said. "Details will follow regarding the funeral procession."

The princess Irene was the late Prince Philip's first cousin and King Charles' first cousin once removed.

However, the British royal family did not issue a statement on her death.

According to royal experts, although she was the late Prince Philip's first cousin, in royal terms it's not considered a close blood-relative relationship for the British monarchy.

Princess Irene was born to King Paul I and Queen Frederica in South Africa on May 11, 1942. She arrived after her family fled Athens after the Nazis invaded Greece, according to her brother's biography.