Nicole Richie breaks silence on her daughter's name change

Nicole Richie opens up about her daughter's name change

Nicole Richie recently got candid and revealed why her daughter goes by her middle name instead of her first name.

On Wednesday, January 14, the 44-year-old American fashion designer and actress attended an event marking Australian makeup brand Nude by Nature's U.S. Debut, where she opened up to PEOPLE magazine about her 18-year-old daughter Harlow Winter Kate's decision to go by her middle name.

For those unaware, on Monday, January 14, Nicole wished her daughter on her 18th birthday by posting a carousel of photographs which captured the moments they enjoyed through the years.

The Simple Life star also captioned her post, "18 years of you [a heart and cake emoji] @katemaddennn."

As soon as Nicole, the mother of two, posted a series of pictures, fans quickly mentioned that the tag was under the name Kate, Harlow's one of middle names.

Addressing people’s concern regarding her daughter’s name, she said, "Yeah, she goes by her middle name.”

“She has her whole life," she added about the online reaction to her post,” the Great News alum added alluding to the online reaction to her post.

When the reporter asked about the comments under her post, Nicole said, "I didn't look, but it makes sense … she goes by her middle name."

It is pertinent to mention that she shares her daughter and a son named Sparrow, 16, with American singer Joel Madden.