Prince Harry ready to return to the UK to King Charles but it’ll depend on how THIS goes

After months of chatter, rumors and hope, Prince Harry has finally agreed to take his children to the UK, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, according to sources.

The report promises a return that has not been seen since 2022, when the duo returned for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

But now with the Invictus Games coming to the UK in 2027, the London Evening Standard claims the couple will be in the UK on July 10th.

However, Star magazine warns “no doubt it’s going to be extremely hard for Meghan to do this.” However, as things stand “it’s really a case of not having a lot of choice in it.”

Plus, “it’s become patently clear that she and Harry need to make some big efforts if they’re going to hang on to their titles. Everyone knows how attached Meghan is to being a Duchess so she’s going to have to eat some humble pie to secure it, simple as that.”

Still, that is not to say there will be any measure of force added on Meghan when it comes to potentially ‘awkward’ meetings. But “it’s his view that they need to make a big effort with Charles and make sure he gets time with Archie and Lili.”

Furthermore, “Harry promised his dad that he will finally bring the kids so that’s high on the agenda.”

And while “that’s still seeming like a long shot, but he’s hoping it’s something he can chip away at” with “the first of many trips” But “it’s really going to depend on how this goes over and how Meghan is treated,” the source made it clear before signing off.