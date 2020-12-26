DSJ open newly constructed buildings

GUJRANWALA: District and Sessions Judge Ch Humayun Imtiaz has said that completion of 11 development works within one year under the supervision of the DBA president is a record in judicial history.

He said this while inaugurating the newly-constructed buildings, including a mosque, lawyers club, extension of Naveed Anwar Naveed Bar Hall, ladies gym, lawyers’ chambers, badminton court, store room etc here on Friday.

The judge said that the passion and dedication of bar president Mohsin Yaqoob Butt and his team was an example for other bar associations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Yaqoob said that besides hard work of his team, he always found positive response from the session judge in every matter.