Sat Dec 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2020

One shot dead

National

December 26, 2020

BARA: One person was killed and three others sustained injuries in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Friday, sources said.

The sources said two groups of rivals exchanged fire over a land dispute in Akakhel area in Bara.

As a result, one person identified as Siraj Khan was killed while Shallamin, Rahid Khan and Mustaqeen Khan sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the hospital in Peshawar.

