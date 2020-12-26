Quaid was perfect example of Iqbal’s Mard-e-Momin, says Waleed Iqbal

LAHORE: Quaid-e-Azam was the perfect example of Iqbal's "Mard-e-Momin and Rumi's "Mard-e-Kamil. This was stated by Senator Waleed Iqbal while addressing an event on Quaid-e-Azam Day organised by Aiwan-e-Iqbal and Iqbal Academy Pakistan.

Iqbal Academy Pakistan Vice-President Dr Shahzad Qaiser, Director Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen, Anjum Waheed, administrator Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Nuzhat Akbar regional director, National Book Foundation, Brigadier (retd) Wajahat Hussain Sahi, director, Numl University and Haroon Akram Gill were also present.

Waleed Iqbal said Quaid-e-Azam changed the course of time, history and nation. Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen said “Both Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal are our focus and centre. According to Allama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam was a perfect leader and Allama considered himself a lowly soldier of Quaid-e-Azam.” Dr Shehzad Qaiser, Anjum Waheed, Nuzhat Akbar and Brigadier (retd) Wajahat Hussain Sahi also spoke on the personality and role of Quaid-e-Azam.