One killed, two wounded in Mansehra firing

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and another two injured as a result of firing in Lari Adda here on Friday. Mohammad Sher, Sherbaz and Mohammad Usman were going to the bus terminal on their way to Shitial area of Kohistan when armed men opened fire on them, leaving all the three injured seriously.

The passers-by rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Sher dead and referred the others to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad. According to police, an old enmity was behind the incident.