Veteran Shahzad shows his class in Kulsum ranking tennis

ISLAMABAD: Ageing Davis Cup player Shahzad Khan Friday turned the tables on Mudassir Murtaza to earn a place in the men’s singles semi-finals of the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at the PTF Complex.

Shahzad won the quarter-final 6-3, 6-3. As an outsider, Shahzad played attacking tennis and finally emerged as winner, courtesy to some fine exhibition of service and volley game.

His rasping service returns also landed on spot to make it even tougher for Mudassir who struggled for points.

“I knew I have a chance against Mudassir if I play my usual attacking and fast game. I did exactly what was needed in the game,” Shahzad said.

In another exciting men’s singles quarter-final, Muzammil Murtaza got the better of Heera Ashiq in a two-set thriller 7-6(5), 7-5. The first set was too close for comfort for the both players with just one point separating the winner.

Muzammil, however, was too aggressive at the outset of the second set that saw him breaking Heera’s service. His cross-court forehand sizzlers were too tough for Heera, who stayed in the set till the end only to get beaten.

Mohammad Abid made short work of Mohammad Shoaib 6-0, 6-4 while Aqeel Khan continued his impressive run beating Ahmed Chaudhry 6-4, 6-2 in other quarter-finals.

Country’s top two ladies players Sarah Mahboob and Ushan Suhail stayed on course for yet another final as both managed easy wins in the quarter-finals, Sarah Mahboob blanked Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-0 while Ushna Suhail prevailed over Mariam Mirza 6-2, 3-0 (rtd).

Shoaib, who won Under-18 title at the Benazir Bhutto Tennis, looked favourite to get another crown as he defeated Mahatir Mohammad 6-3, 6-1 to move ahead.

Results: Men’s singles quarter-finals: Shahzad Khan bt Mudassir Murtaza 6-3, 6-3; Muzammil Murtaza bt Heera Ashiq 7-6(5), 7-5; Mohammad Abid bt Mohammad Shoaib 6-0, 6-4; Aqeel Khan bt Ahmed Chaudhry 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s doubles: Mohammad Abid & Waqas Malak bt Yousaf Khalil & Heera Ashiq 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Muzammil Murtaza & Mudassir Murtaza bt Abdal Haider & Ahmed Ch 2-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Ladies’ singles quarter-finals: Esha Jawad bt Mahvish Chishtie 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Mahboob bt Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-0; Hania Navaid bt Noor Malik 6-4, 6-3; Ushna Suhail bt Mariam Mirza 6-2, 3-0 (retired).

Boys’ singles 18 and under: Aqib Hayat bt Hasheesh Kumar 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Mohammad Shoaib bt Mahatir Mohammad 6-3, 6-1.

Boys’ singles 14 and under: Husnain Ali Rizwan bt Shahsawar Khan 4-5(8), 4-1, 4-0; Hamid Israr bt M. Hamza Aasim 4-0, 4-2; Haider Ali Rizwan bt Hamza Roman 2-4, 4-1, 4-2; Bilal Asim bt Ahtesham Humayun 4-1, 4-0.

Girls’ singles 14 and under: Sheeza Sajid bt Hareem Fatima 4-0, 4-0; Fatima Ali Raja bt Soha Ali 4-2, 4-0; Natalia Zaman bt Sara Khan 4-0, 4-2.

Boys and girls’ singles 12 and under: Haniya Minhas bt Zohaib Afzal 4-2, 4-0; Hamza Roman bt Haziq Aasim 4-0, 4-2; Ahtesham Humayun bt Amir Mazari 5-4(3), 5-4(1); Hamza Ali Rizwan bt Ali Zain 4-0, 4-0.

Boys & girls’ singles 10 and under: Mohammad Hassan Usman bt Zohaib Amjad 4-0, 4-2; Hamad Shah bt M. Bilal Fahd 4-0, 4-0; Zohaib Afzal bt M. Shayan 4-2, 4-2.

Seniors 45 plus doubles: Wakeel Khan & Amjad Nasir bt Altaf Hussain & Shahid 6-1, 6-4.