UK to decide on Nawaz Sharif’s extradition: Shahzad Akbar

Ag Online

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar Thursday said the UK had to decide on extradition of former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said there was no rift between him and the Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for power. “Sheikh Rashid is a minister and he wields powers, while I am special assistant. The court has determined the powers of advisers in its decision,” he said.

Shahzad said every person and every institution was respectable. “Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla is also respectable. If someone does not like the law, then change the law. There is room for amendment,” he added. He said targeting officer of any institution was not good.

“If some Member of Parliament gives a cheque and it bounces, then the SHO will register an FIR as per law. Will this Member [of parliament] say upon it that his privilege has been breached and we will call him to parliament?”