Nation celebrates Quaid-i-Azam’s birthday today

ISLAMABAD: The nation would celebrate the birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today (Friday) across the country with traditional zeal and fervour.Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. The birthday is a public holiday and the national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-i-Azam. Various activities will be held in government and private organisations to shed light on Quaid-i-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline. The celebrations would be aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology. Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, while change of guard ceremony would also take place.

A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold grand programme titled “Millat Ka Pasban” aimed to shed light on Quaid’s teachings for youth about what they need to do for their country to become a healthy nation.

Moreover, PNCA has scheduled various events, including cultural, puppet show and national songs to celebrate the Quaid’s day with zeal and passion.

Photographic exhibition will also be held to pay homage to Quaid-i-Azam and the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Strict SOPs will be followed with participants bound by rules to practice social distancing, use face masks and hand sanitizers.

Meanwhile, former president of Pakistan and the President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has paid glowing tributes to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

In a statement on Thursday, Zardari said that Quaid-i-Azam was not only an imminent lawyer of the sub-continent but also was a politician and progressive leader, who demanded and created a separate country for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Zardari said it is unfortunate that after the death of the Father of the Nation his principles were violated. “Democracy and politics were vilified. Tragedy of East Pakistan was a result of injustices of the federation,” he said.

He said that the time has come to implement 18th Amendment in its letter and spirit to make provinces sovereign. “The provinces should get their due share in the NFC award,” he said. He said that the unity of political forces is in working together within the PDM so that the Constitution and the Parliament are regarded as supreme.