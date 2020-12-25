Pak-China air exercise ‘Shaheen –IX’ concludes

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX” culminated at an Operational Air Base of PAF on Thursday.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, also attended the ceremony as guest of honour. Expressing his views at the occasion, Nong Rong said, "International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in security environment. "This calls for the collaboration of our two countries and two armed forces in maintaining peace and stability and to cope with shared challenges", he said. He also added that both air forces have achieved many breakthroughs and new heights in diversified battlefield environment during this exercise.