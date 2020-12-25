Chinese success in rural development worth emulating for Pakistan

BEIJING: Chinese success in rural development is worth emulating for developing countries like Pakistan which are striving for national development and socio-economic progress.

It has inspired us with a new hope that poverty is not ordained in man’s destiny and that it can be uprooted by dispassionate, concerted and sustainable efforts,” Moin ul Haque, Pakistani ambassador to China, said while addressing the BRI Beautiful Village Forum held in Longnan, Gansu province, according to Gwadar Pro. He believed that rural development is facing a series of issues such as massive urbanization, inequality and environmental degradation imperiling prospects of future growth which led to low productivity, poor rural infrastructure, digital exclusion and meagre access to financial markets. These factors disempower and discourage rural youths and trigger waves upon waves of migration to big cities, thus further complicating the governance task.