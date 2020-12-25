close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

Motorway gang rape accused’s remand extended

OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2020

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court Thursday extended 14-day judicial remand of motorway gang rape accused as police again failed to submit challan of the case.

The remand of accused Abid Malhi and Shafqat alias Bagga was extended. The court adjourned the hearing till January 4, directing police to submit challan of the case on the next hearing. It is pertinent to mention here that police have failed to submit complete challan of such an important case despite three months have passed.

