Looters can’t dare hold a long march: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has termed the threat of resignations by PDM a melodrama and asserted that looters cannot dare hold a long march.

In a statement issued on Thursday, she said those threatening of tendering resignations and holding a long march have been fully exposed, adding that PDM leadership will never resign. PDM is a jerry-built alliance led by a queen while the prince from Sindh has become a symbol of failure, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

Similarly, Maulana's negative politics has been badly exposed and the condition of “two political slaves” is also deplorable, she added. The opposition is responsible for increasing corona cases, she alleged.