Muzammil makes short work of Yousaf in Kulsum tennis

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza made short work of Yousaf Khalil in the men’s singles of the 6th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at the PTF Complex Thursday.

In an easy sailing, Muzammil defeated the youngster 6-2, 6-4 to make it to the next round.

Muzammil never allowed his opponent to settle down as he broke Khalil twice in the first set and then went to break his service once in the second set to win the match comprehensively.

In another interesting match, Mohammad Shoaib got the better of Ahmed Babar 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Shoaib lost the first set but came back strongly to win the next two to make it to the next round.

A total of 37 matches were played on Thursday.

Results: Men’s singles third round: Mohammad Abid bt Asad Ullah 6-2, 6-2; Aqeel Khan bt Abdal Haider 6-1, 6-2; Shahzad Khan bt Ahmed Kamil 6-2, 6-0; Mudassir Murtaza bt Waqas Malik 6-2, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza bt Yousaf Khalil 6-2, 6-4; Ahmed Ch bt Mahatir Mohammad 6-1, 6-0; Heera Ashiq bt Hasheesh Kumar 6-4, 6-2; Mohammad Shoaib bt Ahmed Babar 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Men’s doubles: Mohammad Abid & Waqas Malak bt Ahmed Asjad & Subhan Bin Salik 6-3, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil & Heera Ashiq bt Ahmed Kamil & Ibrahim Omer 6-3, 6-4; Usman Ejaz & Shahzad Khan bt Abdal Haider & Ahmed Ch 6-0, 1-6, 12-10; Muzammil Murtaza & Mudassir Murtaza bt Asad Ullah & Abbas Khan 6-3, 6-1.

Ladies’ singles second round: Hania Navaid bt Azeena Aleem 6-2, 6-0; Sheeza Sajid bt Saher Aleem 6-7(10), 6-0, 6-3; Noor Malik bt Arooj Fatima 6-0, 6-0; Esha Jawad bt Oreen Jasia 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ singles 18 and under: Mahatir Mohammad bt Zalan Khan 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(1); Hasheesh Kumar bt Sami Zeb 6-3, 7-6(2); Aqib Hayat bt Nalain Abbas 6-3, 6-2; Shoaib Khan bt Hamid Israr 6-3, 6-1.

Boys’ singles 14 and under: Shahsawar bt Abdul Basit 4-0, 4-1; Haider Ali Rizwan bt Sameer Zaman 4-0, 4-0.

Girls’ singles 14 and under: Aliza Fahd w/o Hareem Fatima; Fatimal Ali Raja bt Zara Khan 5-3, 4-1; Soha Ali bt Arooj Fatima 4-0, 4-1.