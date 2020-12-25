Top players to battle for title in PGF Ladies Golf

KARACHI: Leading players from all over the country will contest in the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Invitational Ladies Golf Championship which will tee off here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club from Friday (today).

A total of 50 ladies and girls will be taking part in the prestigious three-day championship. Running concurrently with the individual event will be the Inter-Association Ladies Championship. Hosts Sindh Golf Association (SGA), Punjab Golf Association (PGA) and Federal Golf Association (FGA) will take part in the Inter Association championship.

“Despite the pandemic we have received great response from ladies from all over the country,” said Humera Khalid, the Tournament Director.

“Ladies have arrived in Karachi from Lahore, Islamabad, Abottabad and Wah to take part in the championship,” she added.

She hailed Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, President PGF, for supporting ladies golf and the PGF Championship.

“It is all because of PGF and General Hilal that ladies golf is progressing rapidly in the country.”

She was also all praise for Dr Asma Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf, who has been the driving force behind the rise of ladies golf in Pakistan. “All of us have learned a lot from Dr Asma Shami,” she said.

She also appreciated Brig Muhammad Mushtaq, Secretary DAC&GC, and the tournament committee spearheaded by Sajid Shah for the great support extended towards the championship.

Meanwhile, the country’s leading players will be battling it out for top honours in the championship. Among the leading contenders will be Karachi’s Aania Farooq, Rimsha Ijaz, Parkha Ijaz, Humna Amjad and Suneyah Osama. A total of 14 girls will also be taking part in the championship. Col Zahid Iqbal, Secretary Sindh Golf Association (SGA), will be the tournament referee.