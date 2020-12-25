Call to protect child rights

LAHORE:The Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) will hold the secretariat of the Child Rights Movement for 2021 after it was elected unopposed by all its member organisations. The SSDO is a network of all the NGOs working on child rights.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said the organisation would work in collaboration with all the departments concerned for protection of child rights in the country. He called upon the parliamentarians, all government and non-government organisations to play their role in achieving safe environment for children. He underlined the need to take steps to curb the growing incidents of rape and child abuse.