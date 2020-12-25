Russian cops

MOSCOW: Four former Russian policemen on trial for planting drugs on a prominent investigative journalist denied the charges against them on Thursday. The arrest of reporter Ivan Golunov in June 2019 on trumped-up drug charges spurred a massive campaign calling for his release led by activists and Kremlin critics. His supporters and employer -- the independent Russian-language media outlet Meduza -- said the narcotics had been planted on him as revenge for his work.