CTD arrests TTP handler in Bahawalpur

LAHORE: The CTD Punjab has carried out an intelligence-based operation in district Bahawalpur and arrested a member of the defunct organization, TTP.
The CTD team has also recovered a hand grenade and a pistol from the possession of the arrested terrorist, identified as Abdullah Khan.
Reports said the CTD has got information that a terrorist of a proscribed organisation was planning to attack at a sensitive installation in Bahawalpur.
The CTD conducted a raid on Hasilpur Road, Bahawalpur and arrested a terrorist belonging to the TTP.