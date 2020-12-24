Schools unlikely to reopen in January: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said it is unlikely that schools would be allowed to resume classes from next month as earlier decided. "Keeping in view the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it is unlikely that education institutes would be reopened in January 2021," said Ghani while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday.

However, the provincial minister asserted that students would not be promoted without sitting for examinations this time. The statement comes as the province's coronavirus tally surged 206,489 out of which 32,139 infections were recorded in just 22 days.