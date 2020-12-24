JI joins PIMS protesters

Islamabad: Jamaat-e- Islami (JI) central naib ameer, Liaquat Baloch joined the protest of the employees of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to express solidarity with them.

The JI leader demanded of the federal government to accept the demands of the PIMS employees protesting under the umbrella of the Federal Grand Health Alliance (FGHA) against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Ordinance.

Liaquat Baloch said the government should destabilise an institution like PIMS and health professionals who were the backbone of the health delivery system.

JI Islamabad ameer, Nasraullah Randhawa was also present on the occasion. Another senior leader Mian Muhammad Aslam also addressed the protesters, a few days back.