Woman electrocuted as live wire falls on house

TANK: A woman was electrocuted and the house partially burnt when a live electricity wire fell on her abode in Qutab Colony in Tank district on Wednesday.

Locals said that an electricity live wire of a high transmission line broke and fell on a gas pipeline in the house that caused a huge inferno. The woman in the house, who was the wife of Sher Jan Mahsud, tried to turn off the gas valve but unluckily she electrocuted in her attempt.

The locals said that the owner of the house Sher Jan Mahsud was a poor vendor selling vegetables on his pushcart. They appealed to high-ups of Wapda and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to compensate the man.