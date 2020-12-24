Police claim arresting car-lifters in Karak

KARAK: The police here on Wednesday claimed to have busted a group of car-lifters and recovered 11 motorcycles from them.

Speaking at a news conference, DSP headquarters Sanobar Khan said that the police had arrested the ringleader of car-lifters identified as Ibrahim, a resident of Kandokhel.

During interrogation, he said, the accused revealed the location of the hideout of his accomplices. The police, he said, raided the hideout and arrested another four members of the group, including Fazal Rahman, Muhammad Mateen, Sanaullah and Abdul Shakoor, residents of Kandokhel.

He said 11 motorcycles parked at a hidden place in Momani Lawagher, a hilly remote area were also recovered during a separate action. The official said that the recovered motorcycles were returned to the owners and cases were registered against the accused.