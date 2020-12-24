close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 24, 2020

Pak expats are country’s asset, PM tells Lord Sarfraz

Top Story

A
APP
December 24, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday the overseas Pakistanis happen to be an asset for the country, as the government was considering making the process of investment easy for them, besides giving protection to their investments as well as involving them in voting process.

He was talking to Lord Aamer Sarfraz, Member of the UK House of Lords, who called on him here. Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

Khan congratulated Lord Sarfraz for his inclusion in the list of youngest Lords. During the meeting, they also discussed further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.

Latest News

More From Top Story