Pak expats are country’s asset, PM tells Lord Sarfraz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday the overseas Pakistanis happen to be an asset for the country, as the government was considering making the process of investment easy for them, besides giving protection to their investments as well as involving them in voting process.

He was talking to Lord Aamer Sarfraz, Member of the UK House of Lords, who called on him here. Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari was also present on the occasion.

Khan congratulated Lord Sarfraz for his inclusion in the list of youngest Lords. During the meeting, they also discussed further strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK.