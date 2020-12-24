Saifullah laments no govt support for tennis promotion

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has started investing heavily in the game’s promotion by organising a series of national events, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan Wednesday lamented no support from the government in helping out top players get a decent international exposure and ranking.

Talking to ‘The News’, the PTF president said had there been governmental support for the federation, at least seven top players could have been playing international circuit regularly.

“There has been absolutely no government support for the tennis federation. Some other sports too are waiting for the government’s financial support. There are many youngsters who need international exposure but so far we have got nothing from the government. Even without any support in any way we are investing heavily in tennis promotion by hosting national and international events. Besides juniors, we are also investing in seniors and ladies’ international events.”

Roughly, the PTF with support of its sponsors has invested over Rs10 million on hosting junior and senior events besides other investments that include sending teams abroad, organising Davis Cup ties, managing the offices and holding domestic and international coaching and umpiring clinics and courses.

“We have been given bronze status for coaches education system which is a big honour for the country. Today Pakistan is one of the leading tennis-playing countries in Asia. We are playing against Japan in March in a World Group I match. Never before we have been so consistent in the Davis Cup. Pakistan defeated Slovenia at start of the year to stay in Group I. It was possible only after investing in tennis promotion. We are thankful to Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan for keeping Pakistan flag high.”

Saifulllah added that the PTF has also succeeded in developing state-of-the-art courts at the complex.

“These courts are the best around. We also want to make available all the facilities at the complex. For the purpose, we need governmental support so we have already sent a request to the Ministry for IPC for upgradation of the PTF Complex, especially for the forthcoming South Asian Games.”

The PTF boss hoped the government headed by Imran Khan would come forward for sports promotion.

“We had pinned high hopes on Imran Khan but so far nothing has been done for sports promotion that should have been a top priority as it is a field that helps in attracting tourists to the country.”

The PTF president added that talented tennis players can get scholarships for studying abroad.

“That is one of the reasons our youngsters are getting attracted to the game of tennis.”