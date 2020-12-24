close
Thu Dec 24, 2020
Winter holidays for schools announced

Lahore

LAHORE:Punjab School Education Department has announced winter vacations for all public and private schools in the province with effect from 25.12.2020 to 10.01.2021.

In a notification issued by Punjab School Education Department here on Wednesday, the winter vacations shall be observed in all public and private schools including academies, taken-over Madaris and all autonomous and special education institutions under the administrative control of Punjab School Education Department.

