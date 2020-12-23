IHC admits Capt Safdar Intra court plea for security

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday approved an intra-court appeal of PML-N leader Capt. (R) Safdar for hearing and issued notice to the government.

Earlier, Capt Safdar’s counsel said that an application was given to the Ministry of Interior for security but his client was not provided the same. During hearing Justice Aamir Farooq inquired that what he had written in that application. To this Safdar’s lawyer replied that the Interior Ministry had yesterday stated about security threat to 20 politicians.

“The Supreme Court has given its verdict with regard to security,” Justice Aamir Farooq said and added “Perhaps you wouldn’t be in that list of the Interior Ministry”. “The ministry should inform about the people, who have serious threat,” the lawyer said. “You people don’t recognise the Interior Ministry,” Justice Farooq said in an interchange with the counsel. “We recognise the state and security is responsibility of the state,” the petitioner’s counsel replied.

The court issued notice to the federal authorities and sought government’s reply over the matter. The bench adjourned further hearing of the case after the winter vacations.