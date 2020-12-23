RPPs reference: Hearing on Pervaiz Ashraf’s acquittal plea adjourned till Jan 6

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday adjourned hearing till January 06 on acquittal pleas of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in rental power projects (RPPs) reference. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali conducted hearing on acquittal pleas on graft references moved by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court adjourned hearing on the case due to absence of the NAB prosecutor. Meanwhile, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir postponed the indictment of former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and others till January 19 in a reference pertaining to alleged misuse of authority. The defence lawyer informed the court that accused Basharat Hassan could not appear as he was infected by coronavirus. The court adjourned hearing without proceeding due to incomplete attendance of the accused.