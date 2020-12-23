close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 23, 2020

PFF NC stops electoral committee secretary from working

Sports

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 23, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has restrained Electoral Committee secretary Chaudhry Saleem and Appeals Board Islamabad chairman Aleem Shaib from performing their duties.

They have been asked to hand over the elections related documents to the PFF NC Secretary General Manizeh Zainli as soon as possible.

Latest News

More From Sports