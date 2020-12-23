Supreme Court directs police to recover two girls abducted two years ago

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took exception over policeâ€™s failure to recover two kidnapped girls and directed the SSP Shikarpur to recover the girls within two months.

Hearing the application of a citizen, namely Salahuddin, with regard to the kidnapping of Kulsoom and Saadia at the apex courtâ€™s registry in Karachi, the two-member bench, headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar, asked the SSP Shikarpur why the abducted girls had not been recovered despite a lapse of two years.

SSP Shikarpur submitted a progress report, mentioning that efforts were being made to recover the girls, but no positive results had been achieved. He sought further time to recover the girls.

The court observed that police should recover the girls instead of only filing reports. The court directed the SSP Shikarpur to recover the abducted girls and submit a progress report within two months.

A day ago, police recovered a baby girl who had been abducted a month ago in Karachiâ€™s Bahadurabad locality and also arrested the alleged kidnapper during a raid in the cityâ€™s Korangi area. The abducted girlâ€™s father, Amjad, had registered a case against an unidentified woman at the New Town police station.