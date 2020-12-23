close
Wed Dec 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 23, 2020

Customs seizes 32kg hashish

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
December 23, 2020

Officials of the Pakistan Customs Intelligence have foiled a bid to smuggle contraband goods worth millions of rupees.

Syed Irfan Ali, spokesman for the customs, said that acting on directions from Abdul Rasheed Shaikh, director general, Intelligence & Investigation (Customs), to curb the smuggling of contraband goods, Director Dr Sadiqullah Khan of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation (Customs), Hyderabad, instructed the heads of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation Wing to keep an eye on the movement of contraband goods and narcotics.

Pursuing a reliable tip-off that hashish would be transported from Tando Adam to Hyderabad and Karachi in wooden boxes containing guavas on a white Toyota Hiace van (without registration), a team undertook surveillance on the Karachi-Hyderabad highway. One of staff members spotted the van and signalled its driver to stop. The driver pulled over but escaped, leaving the vehicle behind. A search resulted in the discovery of 32 slabs of hashish weighing 32 kilograms and estimated to be worth Rs3.2 million.

Latest News

More From Karachi