Bilawal making childish demand for PM’s resignation: Firdous Ashiq Awan

LAHORE:The Punjab government promulgated Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance 2020 to discourage hoarding of essential commodities by traders aiming to create artificial shortages and raise prices. The Punjab Price Control Authority will be established soon, she added.

Under the ordinance, the district price committees are being activated to control the hoarding and illegal profiteering, said Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while addressing a press conference during her visit to Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Headquarter here on Tuesday. Chairman Punjab Food Authority Umer Tanveer Butt and Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali were present. Dr Firdous said a family in Punjab is controlling the prices of poultry products for its personal benefits. She said PML-N appointed its blue-eyed in every department to promote its corrupt agenda.

She said the second wave of corona is more lethal than the first one. The number of corona cases increased drastically in every city where the opposition held its public meeting, she added.

She said PDM is responsible for spreading corona in the country and is taking revenge from the innocent people. She said the government is not creating any hurdle in the way of opposition but law will take its due course against the violators.

Responding to a question, she said that Bilawal is acting like a stubborn child and making a childish demand for PM’s resignation which will never be fulfilled. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan came to power through a legal and constitutional process and could be removed only through a constitutional way. Dr Firdous said that on the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the teams of PFA are actively working round the clock against adulteration mafia and strictly monitoring the food supply chains ranging from small vendors to luxury hotels. She said that the presence of adulteration mafia was the biggest challenge in the way of healthy Punjab, however, during the last two years the government had taken historical initiatives to ensure provision of hygienic food to the citizens. She said that the government is all set to take strict action against adulteration mafia. She said that milk testing labs have started their operation at the entry and exit points of the city whereby citizens are able to get milk tested for free. She said that special bike squads have been brought out for checking of food points on motorways.