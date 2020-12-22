RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and regional security situation, including CPEC, were discussed during the meeting. Referring to the recent visit of Chinese defence minister to Pakistan, the COAS said that it would strengthen our time-tested relations with our â€˜Iron Brotherâ€™. The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistanâ€™s role for peace and stability in the region.