JI always loses in solo flights: Sajid Mir

LAHORE: Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan (JAHP) President Senator Prof Sajid Mir has warned Jamaat Islami leadership against keeping away any further from the opposition alliance PDM working for restoration of true democracy. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) must stop criticizing PDM and instead review the reasons of its political failures in the recent past, he said while talking to media after a reception in honour of Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashed at party office on Monday.

“Whenever Jamaat Islami has taken a solo flight in the past, it had badly crashed,” he said while replying to a question about JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq’s statement that PDM was busy in aerial firing. He said JI should review its policy of taking solo flight in the wake of back to back failures. The reception was also addressed by Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashed, Maulana Abdul Rasheed Hijazi, Hafiz Yunus Azad, Dr Riaz Rehman Yazdani, Hafiz Faisal Afzal, Hafiz Atiqullah, Hafiz Salman Azam, hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Makki, Hafiz Ikram Advocate and others.